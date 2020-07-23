MediaTek Dimensity 720: specifications, features, 5G capabilities and more

MediaTek is known for its capable yet affordable chipsets that offer OEMs an option to keep the costs of devices in check still offering the best in class features. Considering how 5G is going mainstream and with Qualcomm also offering the Snapdragon 690, a 5G capable chipset for mid-tier smartphones, MediaTek has come up with the Dimensity 720 SoC that aims to make 5G smartphones further affordable.

Key features

7nm production - Power-efficient chips

90Hz refresh rate - Fluid Displays

UltraSave - power efficiency

5G on a budget

Up to 64MP cameras - or Dual cameras up to 20+16MP

Dimensity 720 Features and specifications

This is the first chipset in the Dimensity 700 series that is built with a 7nm manufacturing process and comes with UltraSave technology that uses both network and content awareness intelligence to increase the power efficiency and extend the battery life.

The MediaTek Dimensity 720 comes with support for 90Hz refresh rate displays at FHD+ resolution that has become the primary requirement of the gaming-focused user base. It also comes with enhanced video streaming capabilities thanks to MiraVision HDR10+ with support for Dynamic Range Remapping.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

In terms of optics, the Dimensity 720 will support up to 64-megapixel sensor or a dual-camera setup with a 20-megapixel coupled with a 16-megapixel sensor and will offer 4K video recording. The integrated APU or AI processing Unit will offer a range of AI enhancements to the images and videos. A dual-mic suppression for clear audio reception by AI voice assistants and Integrated Voice Wakeup for optimized power consumption for always-on digital assistants will also be present.

Talking about the core specifications of the chipset, the Dimensity 720 is an octa-core SoC with a couple of Cortex-A76 cores operating at 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 cores coupled with ARM Mali-G57 MC3 graphics unit. It will also offer support for up to 12GB of RAM and UFS 2.2 storage that offers fast read and write speeds.

Other staple features include WiFi 5, two carrier aggregation, Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G and 4G dual SIM and dual sim dual standby.

This new chipset has been designed keeping markets like Asia, North America and Europe offering sub-6GHz 5G networks. It offers support for both standalone (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) sub-6GHz networks.

Phones powered by Dimensity 720

While there is no official announcement yet, however, we can expect the first reported that the first phones powered by the new Dimensity 720 chipset will arrive in a few months. Stay tuned and check this space as it will be updated with the list of phones with Dimesity 720 as in when they’re announced.