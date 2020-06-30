MediaTek unveils two gaming chipsets for affordable smartphones

MediaTek has announced two new gaming-centric chipsets, the Helio G35 and Helio G25. They are the company’s latest offerings in the G series after unveiling G90, G85, G80, and G70, but destined for the budget segment.

With the new chipset, MediaTek is set to capture the lower-end market with gaming-centric chipset and therefore, both the chipsets come with HyperEngine game technology for smoother gaming performance.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

MediaTek Helio G35, G25 Specs and differences

Both the processors sport an octa-core configuration, with a Cortex A53 acting as the prime core. On the Helio G35, it is clocked at 2.3GHz while it is has a max frequency of 2GHz on the Helio G25. The same IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU handles graphical duties, with speeds of up to 650MHz and 680MHz. They are built on a 12nm fabrication process for the right balance between performance and efficiency.

Gaming on affordable phones?

Gaming on a budget phone has never been a good experience but, MediaTek is looking to up its game in the budget segment with their new Chipsets. Both the G35 and G25 feature HyperEngine that will ensure sustained and smooth performance by managing the resources. It is also capable of triggering Wi-Fi and LTE concurrently when you’re getting weak Wi-Fi signal. It also ensures management of the CPU, GPU, and memory.

The MediaTek Helio G35 supports up to 25MP single camera module and 13+13MP dual-camera module. Similarly, the G25 supports up to 21MP single camera module or 13+8MP dual-camera module. They support up to 1080P @ 30fps video recording with H.264 encoding and H.264, H.265 / HEVC video playback. They also support electronic image stabilization, AI camera features, and bokeh capture.

(Image credit: MediaTek)

Both support up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage. The G35 supports up to Full HD+ and the G25 supports only HD+ resolution. On the connectivity front, they come with 4G dual SIM, VoLTE/ViLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 5.0, and FM radio.

The Realme C11 is the first phone to feature the Helio G35 chipset and will be followed by other smartphones soon in the coming weeks.