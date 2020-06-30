Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom's first sale today at 12 noon on Flipkart

The Realme X3 along with the Realme X3 SuperZoom will go on their first sale in India today at 12 noon on Flipkart. These phones under the Realme X3 series were released last week in India and are the successors to the Realme X2 series that was introduced last year.

As the name suggests, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a 5x optical and 60x hybrid zoom similar to what we’ve seen in Huawei P30 Pro and a few other devices, however, at a much lower price point. The Realme X3, though, is the base variant in the series and sports 2x zoom.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India

Apart from hardware specifications, pricing of the Realme X3 series is another highlight. The starting price of close to Rs. 25,000 is good enough to give some other premium devices jittery moments.

Both the phones can be bought via Flipkart as well as from Realme's site from a sale starting at 12 noon today. The price of Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom in India can be found as under:

Product Configutaion Price (INR) Realme X3 SuperZoom 12 + 256 Rs 32,999 Realme X3 SuperZoom 8 + 128 Rs 27,999 Realme X3 8 + 128 Rs 25,999 Realme X3 6 + 128 Rs 24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications, features

The Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC coupled with 8/12 GB of RAM. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display that comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This dual-sim phone runs on Realme UI on top of Android 10 out of the box.

The X3 SuperZoom houses a quad-camera setup at the back with the 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel camera for macro shots along with an 8-megapixel sensor that comes equipped with Periscope-style lens setup that lends the phone 5x optical zoom as well as 60x hybrid zoom capabilities.

On the front, the phone has a dual selfie camera setup house in a hole-punch display. This setup includes a primary 32-megapixel sensor and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots.

In terms of storage, the X3 SuperZoom comes with 256GB of onboard storage and is powered by a 4,200mAh battery that supports the 30W Dart Flash Charge technology.

Realme X3 specifications, features

In terms of features and specifications, the Realme X3 is almost identical to the SuperZoom and is sans the mouthful name apart from some marquee features.

It has the same 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 8GB of RAM, 128 GB of onboard storage and up to 8 GB of RAM.

There is a quad rear camera setup present on the Realme X3 that includes the same primary 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter along with a 2-megapixel sensor for macro photos. Where the X3 differs from its SuperZoom variant is the fourth sensor that offers for 2x optical zoom and the front dual camera setup which houses a 16-megapixel Sony sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle snapper.

The Realme X3 is powered by a 4,200mAh battery that supports Realme's 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging technology.