Realme’s next smartphone to usher in a design overhaul

Realme is one of the fastest-growing brands in India. Within just over two years since starting operations in India, the company has captured more than 10% market share and is now looking to usher in a few changes to sustain its growth.

In the latest episode of AskMadhav, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth shared certain future plans for the Indian market. The most notable one was the design refresh for its future smartphones.

Realme has announced over half a dozen smartphones from the past nine months, out of which majority of them sport a quad-camera setup with the same vertical alignment, making all of them look very similar. Madhav confirmed that the camera layout will be revamped in the upcoming smartphones which will be launched in July.

The company has also established Realme design studio and some of the most renowned artists in the world are working with Realme to bring the trend-setting design, added Madhav.

Further, Realme is also planning to launch a flagship smart TV which also includes a 55-inch model and the series will be launched in July. Recently, the company had announced Realme TVs HD and Full HD version. Next month, we can expect the company to announce 4K smart TVs in India.

The Realme Buds Air Neo Green colour variant will go on sale by this month-end and the Red variant will go on sale from July. Also, he confirmed that the Realme Buds Q will be priced under Rs 2,000 in India and the company is also working on a flagship TWS product. As of now, Realme Buds Air and Buds Air Neo are priced under Rs 5,000 and with a premium TWS, Realme will take on the likes of Oppo Enco Free, Samsung Buds Plus, and Apple AirPods.

One of the drawbacks of the Realme watch is that it can hold only one notification. Realme is said to be working on it and soon you could get an OTA update that will bring the ability to display multiple notifications on the watch. However, the company said that it is still evaluating the quick reply feature on the watch.

Talking about the Realme C2 Android 10 update, Madhav said the update will start rolling out from September. Also, the Realme flash tool will be made available for Android 10 devices starting with the flagship X50 Pro this month.

Other discussions in the video include new backpacks for college students and Realme exclusive showrooms. Realme will announce its X3 series in India next week and we can expect some of the products that were mentioned in this video to be announced alongside the smartphones as well.