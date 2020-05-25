Realme Smart TV and Smartwatch make their global debut in India

Realme has announced a bunch of new products in India today, including a Smart TV, a smartwatch, a new pair of affordable TWS earbuds, and the second-gen power bank. All the products were being teased a week before the launch and now all of them are official.

Realme’s foray as a lifestyle tech brand has been expanded further with four new products today.

Realme Smart TV

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Smart TV makes its global debut in India. The Realme Smart TV comes in two sizes: 32-inch and 43-inch. The 32-inch model is an HD panel while the 43-inch model is Full HD. Both of them come with similar features. The TVs also come with HDR10 support.

Realme Smart TVs come with a bezel-less design, they can touch a peak brightness of 400 nits and they use Chroma Boost picture engine to boost the image colours and contrast. This is the same tech that is used in its smartphone’s image processing.

Powering the Realme TV is a quad-core MediaTek chipset along with the Mail 470 GPU. The TV is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. For audio, it features four 24W stereo speakers with Dolby audio support.

Coming to the software, the Realme TV runs on Android TV OS with Chromecast built-in. Just like any other Android-powered TV, Realme TV also supports over 5,000 android apps and games via the Google play store. The remote comes with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Google assistant hotkeys. Port options on the Realme TV includes a couple of 2 x USB ports, 3 x HDMI ports, 1 x AV port and 1 x Digital audio port. Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, 2,4Ghz Wi-Fi, and a LAN port

The Realme TV 32-inch is priced at Rs 12,999 and the 43-inch model is priced at 21,999. It will go on sale starting June 2 on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Watch

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme Watch is the company’s first attempt in the smartwatch segment. The Realme watch offers quite a few features for the asking price. Starting off with the display, it comes with a 1.4-inch touch colour display with a resolution of 320 x 320. The max brightness is 380 nits. The display is protected by a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protects it. The watch is pre-loaded with 12 watch faces and over a hundred watch faces will be soon sent via OTA update. It harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and is also IP68 water and dust resistance.

The Realme Watch comes interchangeable straps, it comes in two options - classic strap and fashion strap. More colourful watch straps will be sold separately, including orange, blue and green. The watch can track 14 sports mode including a cricket mode. Furthermore, it also features continuous heart rate sensor and SPo2 to monitor oxygen blood level.

The watch comes with a proprietary OS and can give notifications and alerts for everything you get on your phone. However, you won’t be able to reply to messages. You can change and control the settings in the Realme link app. Further, the watch can also control music, capture image and you can find your phone with a single click if you’ve misplaced it.

The Realme Watch is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be available today at 3 PM on Realme.com and will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com soon starting June 5. The additional colour straps will be available for Rs 499 later.

Realme Buds Air Neo

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme’s second TWS and the affordable version of the Buds Air, the new Realme Buds Air Neo is practically just the Realme Buds Air without the Type-C port and wireless charging. Except for these two features, everything else mostly remains the same.

The Realme Buds Air Neo features a custom R1 chipset. Instead of a 12mm driver that we’ve seen on the Realme Buds Air, the Neo features 13mm dynamic bass boost driver that has been again tweaked to offer punchy and crisp bass. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 protocol and can instantly pair with most Android smartphones via Google Fast Pair. Also, the Neo lack in-ear detection sensor which was seen on the Buds Air.

The TWS can last up to 3 hours on a single charge and can last up to 17 hours with the charging case. It can be controlled via touch gestures and there is also a low-latency mode for gaming, which takes it down to 119.2ms. The Buds Air Neo comes in three colours Green, Red, and White.

Priced at Rs 2,999, the Buds Air Neo will go on sale starting May 25 for the white colour option. The red and green colour variants will be available later on Flipkart and offline stores as well. You can buy the TWS on Realme.com at 3MP today (limited units).

Realme 10,000mAh Power Bank 2

(Image credit: Realme)

Realme also announced its second-gen power bank, the Realme Power Bank 2 with 1000mAh capacity. It also offers 18W fast charging with dual input ports, USB Type-C and micro USB. The power bank also comes with 2-in-1 cable in the box itself. It is also protected by 13 layer circuit protection.

The Realme power bank 2 is priced at Rs 999 and will go on sale from on Realme.com as well as Flipkart. The power bank will be on Realme.com at 3MP today (limited units).

Pricing

Product Price Realme TV 32-inch Rs 12,999 Realme TV 43-inch Rs 21,999 Realme Watch Rs 3,999 Realme Watch Strap Rs 499 Realme Buds Air Neo Rs 2,999 Realme power bank 2 Rs 999

(Image credit: Realme)

Towards the end of his address at the launch, the CEO of Realme Madhav Sheth also teased the Realme Soundbar, which will have an output of 100W, to launch soon.