Realme X50 Pro 5G Player Edition launched in China with seven other products

Realme has announced a whopping eight new products in China today. The company has announced a Smart TV, a couple of new TWS earbuds, a new flagship smartphone, and more. Eight out of the four products announced were also launched in India.

Here’s is everything thing that Realme announced in China event today.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Player Edition

Realme’s new flagship smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro 5G Player Edition is the special version of the X50 Pro which launched in India a couple of months ago. It is a gaming-centric flagship smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 128GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The X50 Pro Player Edition sports a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ content support, it also supports 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The only difference is the 48MP primary camera, which uses last year’s Sony IMX586 image sensor. The other senors are the same, including an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, and a 2MP portrait camera. Over at the front, we get a dual punch-hole camera with 32MP primary and 8MP ultra-wide camera.

(Image credit: Realme)

The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Super Dart charging support which can juice up the device from 0-100% in just 35 minutes. As it is a gaming-centric device it also comes with a vapour chamber for cooling and keeps the temperature under control. Other additions include 4D haptic vibration motor and HyperBoost 3.0 gaming optimization.

The Realme X50 Pro 5G edition is priced at CNY 2,999 (~Rs 32,000) for 6+128GB variant, the 8+128GB variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (~Rs 35,100) and the 12+128GB version is priced at CNY 3,599(~Rs 38,300).

Realme Buds Air Neo

Realme’s second TWS and the lite version of the Buds Air, the new Realme Buds Air Neo is Realme Buds Air without Type-C port and wireless charging. Except for these two features, everything else mostly remains the same.

The Realme Buds Air Neo features a custom R1 chipset. Instead of a 12mm driver that we saw on the Realme Buds Air, the Neo features 13mm dynamic bass boost driver that has been again tweaked to offer punchy and crisp bass. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 protocol and can instantly pair with most Android smartphones.

(Image credit: Realme)

The TWS can last up to 3 hours on a single charge and can last up to 17 hours with the charging case. It can be controlled via touch gestures and there is also a low-latency mode for gaming. The Buds Air Neo comes in three colours Green, Red, and White.

The Realme Buds Air Neo is priced at CNY 269 (~Rs2,900).

Realme Buds Q

Realme Buds Q is the company’s third pair of TWS earbuds after the Buds Air and Buds Air Neo. It is designed by Jose Levy. However, unlike the Buds Air series, the Buds Q is a completely TWS earbuds. It doesn’t come with a stem design. It comes with 10mm drivers.

The Realme Buds Q harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 and can last up to 20 hours along with the battery included in the case. With one charge the buds will last up to 4 hours. The earbud weight around 3.6 gram and the TWS along with the case weighs 35.3 grams. Also, the TWS is IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance. Lastly, has a low latency of 119ms.

The Realme Buds Q is priced at CNY 129 (~Rs 1,400).

Other Realme Products

Apart from the smartphone and TWS earbuds, the company also announced a few more lifestyle products. The Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge and Type-C and micro USB port. It is priced at CNY 109 (~Rs 1,161). Also, the company announced 30W Dart fast charging power bank for CNY 199 (~Rs 2,120). Realme further announced a new 32L backpack which is priced at CNY 149 (~Rs 1,587). The backpack comes with 650D material and is water repellant.

Pricing