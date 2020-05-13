Realme teases big May 25 launch in China

Realme has announced its biggest launch event yet in China, as things get back to normal in the country. The company will be launching a total of eight new products on May 25, a Weibo post from the official brand handle revealed.

Due to stringent lockdown conditions in the past few weeks, the country was almost at a standstill. This led to a delay in launch schedules for entire industries. And hence, we think Realme wants to make up for it. The promotional poster already contains a few hints about the upcoming products but there could be a few completely not teased at all.

Announcing realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3. I urge you to take the #realmeSuperZoom challenge and try clicking a better pic than this with your smartphone.RT and reply using #realmeX3. pic.twitter.com/9SidiG6QKgMay 8, 2020

For one, the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom look very likely to be launched at the event. In fact, the two handsets are also likely to debut in India in the near future. As far as leaked information is concerned, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is a very interesting device. A Geekbench log detected the smartphone rocking a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with 12GB of RAM and Android 10. This makes the handset a premium one.

The handset has been teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth as well in a tweet via a picture of the Milky Way galaxy taken by the device at 60x zoom. The Realme X3 could be a just a toned-down version with no zoom capabilities. The Realme TV is also expected to launch soon, however, with Realme usually launching major products in India first, it’s possible we could see the new category first in India. Nothing can be ruled out at the moment though due to uncertain COVID-19 situations.

New power banks and wireless earbuds could be the other products, as can be seen in the poster above. However, this just makes up three. We expect the company to drop some hints about what’s coming in the next few days.

