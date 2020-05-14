Realme Watch gets closer to its Indian launch, suggests teaser

Realme’s long-awaited smartwatch is getting close to its launch in India. Madhav Sheth, the company’s CEO took to Twitter to share the first teaser for their next tech-lifestyle product.

Realme recently announced two budget smartphones under new Narzo series. The event was hosted online and Madhav Sheth was seen sporting the upcoming smartwatch on the stage. Today, he took Twitter to share the teaser. The tweet says “Are you ready to join our journey in becoming India’s Most Popular Tech-Lifestyle Brand? Our next AIoT products are on the way!”

The teaser video gives us a short glimpse of the watch’s curved display and also clearly mentions “Realme Watch”, which could actually be the name of Realme’s first smartwatch. As the teaser by Madhav mentions “Our next AIoT products are on the way”, we are also expecting the launch of Realme Smart TV in India at the same event.

Madhav Sheth sporting the upcoming Realme Watch during the Narzo series launch (Image credit: Realme)

The teaser did not reveal the launch date but, we assume the official date to be announced in the coming days and the products to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Realme is hosting an event in China on May 25, where the company is expected to announce as many as 8 new products. On the day, Realme might unveil the Realme Watch and Smart TV and soon they might brimming it to the Indian market.

Realme Watch and Realme TV

The Realme Watch was leaked a few weeks ago and it is said to come with a 1.4-inch TFT LCD touchscreen colour display with squircle body. It will feature a 160mAh battery that can last up to a week. The report also confirms the IP68 certification and Bluetooth 5.0. On the software front, the watch is said to ditch the WearOS and come with its own OS with Hindi language support.