Realme Narzo 10 series to be unveiled on May 11

After pushing the launch date a couple of times, Realme has announced a new date for the Narzo 10 series. The all-new Narzo will be launched in India on May 11.

The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be unveiled via an online launch event. It will be streamed on Youtube on May 11 at 12:30 PM. This will be an online-only event. The launch event was originally scheduled for March 26 but got postponed due to the country-wide lockdown, and then Realme announced a new launch date, April 21 , which also got postponed.

Talking about the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A smartphones, the teaser page is already live on Flipkart. The teaser page features phrases such as “Feel the power”, “Gen -Z”, “unique”. The Narzo series seems to be targeting the youth with an all-new design language. This also hints that the Realme Narzo lineup will be sold via Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A expected specifications

As reported earlier, if the speculations are what they are made out to be, the Nazro 10 and Narzo 10A will be rebadged versions of the Indonesian Realme C3 and Realme 6i .

The teaser says that the Nazro 10 would be powered by the “latest processor for the first time in India”, which is most likely to be the new MediaTek G80 processor, a budget gaming chipset, although G85 was made official recently. Both the Narzo 10 and 10A will flaunt a 6.5-inch display with a water drop notch. This will be an LCD panel with HD+ resolution.

As for the optics, one of them will feature a triple rear camera set-up with an f/1.8 aperture primary lens while the other will feature a 48MP quad-camera setup. To power all the internals, the handsets will feature a big 5000mAh battery with support for fast charging.

Realme Narzo series is expected to start at around Rs. 10,000.