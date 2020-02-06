Realme C3 launched in India with a focus on media consumption

Realme has been pretty active in the mid-range and budget smartphone segment in India. For its second launch of 2020, we have the Realme C3 now available in India.

The biggest change comes with the processor, as the new MediaTek Helio G70 chipset powers the Realme C3. It is the first phone in the world to be powered by this gaming-oriented chipset. For context, this is a 12nm chipset with eight cores in two clusters, paired with the Mali G52 GPU. That is paired with 3 or 4GB of RAM.

The Realme C3’s display spans 6.52-inches, which it claims is the biggest in this segment. It has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600, at a resultant aspect ratio of 20:9. It also has a “mini-drop” notch on the top for the selfie camera.

Talking of cameras, the Realme C3 has a dual 12MP array on the back. It includes a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera with a 1.25μm pixel size, assisted by a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. The selfie camera is a 5MP unit. Additional shooting options include portrait mode, chroma boost, HDR, 120fps slow-motion, and FHD video recording.

Continuing the media consumption trend, the Realme C3 packs a big 5,000mAh battery. It also supports reverse charging. There’s a dedicated micro SD card slot alongside two SIM cards. The entire package is also splash-resistant. It's also the first phone to run Realme UI based on ColorOS 7 and Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Realme C3 price in India

In India, the Realme C3 is available in two colours, Blazing Red and Frozen Blue. The 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 6,999, and the 4GB + 64GB one is priced at Rs 7,999. Sales will start from February 14 on Flipkart.