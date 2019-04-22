Realme 3 Pro and Realme C2 launched to take on Xiaomi Redmi 7 series in India

Realme Mobiles has announced its latest smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro in India on Monday. It was the much-awaited phone from the company as it aims to take on the mid-range smartphone segment competing with the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Alongside the Realme 3 Pro, the company also announced a budget phone, the Realme C2 in India.

Realme 3 Pro: specifications, price and availability

Realme 3 Pro features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) IPS panel which is topped by 2.5D Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against regular wear and tear.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 616 as the graphics processor. This is backed by 4GB/6GB of RAM with 64GB/128GB storage. There's an option to increase the storage via microSD card by upto 256GB. Under the hood, the phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 interface.

Coming to the camera, the Realme 3 Pro sports two sensors on the rear. The dual camera setup consists of a 16MP primary camera powered by Sony IMX519 sensor with an f/1.7 aperture along with a 5MP snapper with f/2.4 aperture that will assist in depth sensing.

On the front, the Realme 3 Pro sports a 25MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.0.

The Realme 3 Pro has a 4,045mAh battery which supports 20W fast battery charging via VOOC 3.0 adapter provided in-the-box.

Realme 3 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage and goes up to Rs 16,999 for the model with 6GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage.

Realme Mobiles will host the first sale of Realme 3 Pro on April 29 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme India Store. In addition, the company is also hosting its first pop-up store on April 27 at Pacific Mall, New Delhi from 4:30 PM IST, where attendees can get a chance to experience the Realme 3 Pro before making a buying decision.

Realme C2: specifications, price and availability

Image Credit: Realme Mobiles

Along with the Realme 3 Pro, the company also announced the Realme C2 in India. It features a 6.1-inch HD+ (1560 X 720 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch on the front and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The rear panel of the C2 has diamond-cut design and house dual camera system. It consists of a primary 13MP camera assisted by a 2MP depth-sensor. Additionally, there's a 5MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch.

It runs on Realme's custom UI ColorOS 6.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Realme C2 has a 4,000mAh battery to boot which, given its pricing, is more than what one could ask for.

The C2 will be available in two variants- either with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This can further be expanded by upto 256GB using a microSD card.

Realme C2 with 2GB of RAM is priced at Rs 5,999 while the 3GB model will be up for grabs at Rs 7,999. The first sale is scheduled for May 15 at 12 noon on Flipkart and Realme India Store.