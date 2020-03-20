Realme Narzo 10 will debut in India on March 26

Realme is about to add yet another smartphone series to its budget lineup later this month — the Narzo 10 series. With the launch set for March 26, here’s everything we know about them so far.

Earlier this week, Realme announced that it would be bringing a new series of smartphones to the country under the Narzo moniker, which will seemingly be focused on the youth while also bringing a new design. We did not have to wait long to know more about the Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A, though.

Realme’s landing page for the launch event teases a few specifications of both the devices. If the speculations are right, these are just rebadged versions of the Indonesian Realme C3 and the new Realme 6i. For starters, both phones will sport a big 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. This will be an LCD panel with an HD+ resolution.

On the inside, the Realme Narzo 10 family will be powered by the “latest processor,” which will be coming to India for the first time. This is likely to be the new MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which also powers the devices above in their respective markets.

As for cameras, one of them will have a 48MP quad-camera setup on the rear while the other will have three. We expect the ultra-wide shooter to be exclusive to the more expensive of the Narzo 10 duo.

Lastly, both the phones will house a big 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. Hopefully, they will make the jump to a USB Type-C connector.

With the Realme 6 moving up the price ladder, we expect the Realme Narzo 10 series to start at about Rs 10,000 and go up from there. The launch will be live-streamed on Realme’s channels on March 26 at 12.30 pm IST.