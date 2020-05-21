Realme Buds Air Neo officially confirmed to launch on May 25

Realme has just confirmed the launch of its budget wireless earbuds, Realme Buds Air Neo today. The product will launch on May 25 in India alongside Realme’s first-ever smart TV and smartwatch.

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, made the disclosure in a tweet today. The tweet comes with a render of the Buds Air Neo in three colours - White, Red, and Dark Green. Surprisingly, the iconic Yellow colour which is available on the Buds Air is missing. But that’s pretty much it with the official render and statement.

We have achieved the 1 Million Units milestone for smart audio AIoT products.And now with the #realmeBudsAirNeo we are planning to bring a lifestyle change for the youth of today. Watch the unveiling at 12:30PM, 25th May.-#TrueWireless #RealChoice pic.twitter.com/p8eFnaOZBrMay 21, 2020

(Image credit: Flipkart)

We’ve previously been suspecting the launch of the new earbuds in India and that has been confirmed with the tweet today. As for leaked information, a Flipkart teaser spotted by Mysmartprice shows that the buds will be priced Rs 2,999. The pricing makes sense as the Realme Buds Air cost Rs 3,999, and this model is a slight degrade from it. Moreover, the Flipkart teaser shows the same colour options as the official.

Also, Flipkart’s mobile app already has a landing page for the buds with a few key features advertised. These promotional posters show the buds will have 13mm drivers and a battery life of 3 hours on the buds. The charging case will be able to offer 17 hours of playback, the promotional poster claims. The Realme Buds Air will sport Bluetooth 5.0 and a Super Low Latency Mode as well as touch controls similar to the premium offering.

However, since this is a cheaper model, we expect Realme to drop the wireless charging and optical sensor (for wear detection) to justify the lower price tag.

Realme will also be doing a China launch on the same day with 8 products that will include the Realme X3 SuperZoom and a few that are also launching in India.