Realme Buds Air Neo officially confirmed to launch on May 25

Also listed on Flipkart

(Image credit: Flipart)

Realme has just confirmed the launch of its budget wireless earbuds, Realme Buds Air Neo today. The product will launch on May 25 in India alongside Realme’s first-ever smart TV and smartwatch. 

Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, made the disclosure in a tweet today. The tweet comes with a render of the Buds Air Neo in three colours - White, Red, and Dark Green. Surprisingly, the iconic Yellow colour which is available on the Buds Air is missing. But that’s pretty much it with the official render and statement. 

(Image credit: Flipkart)

We’ve previously been suspecting the launch of the new earbuds in India and that has been confirmed with the tweet today. As for leaked information, a Flipkart teaser spotted by Mysmartprice shows that the buds will be priced Rs 2,999. The pricing makes sense as the Realme Buds Air cost Rs 3,999, and this model is a slight degrade from it. Moreover, the Flipkart teaser shows the same colour options as the official. 

Also, Flipkart’s mobile app already has a landing page for the buds with a few key features advertised. These promotional posters show the buds will have 13mm drivers and a battery life of 3 hours on the buds. The charging case will be able to offer 17 hours of playback, the promotional poster claims. The Realme Buds Air will sport Bluetooth 5.0 and a Super Low Latency Mode as well as touch controls similar to the premium offering. 

However, since this is a cheaper model, we expect Realme to drop the wireless charging and optical sensor (for wear detection) to justify the lower price tag. 

Realme will also be doing a China launch on the same day with 8 products that will include the Realme X3 SuperZoom and a few that are also launching in India.      

