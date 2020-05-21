Realme TV blind pre-orders now live in India - here's how it works

Realme’s first smart TV is set to launch in India along with the Realme watch on May 25. Just a few days before the launch, the Realme TV is up for blind order on the company's official site. The Flipkart page for Realme TV is also live now, which reveals key features of the TV. However, the blind order is applicable only on the official site.

What is the Realme TV blind order?

In simple words, you book the Realme TV by paying deposit amount before the launch and in return you’ll be ensured a chance to buy the Realme TV by paying the balance due, which will be announced on May 25 launch. Additionally, you’ll also get a discount voucher from Realme.

(Image credit: Realme)

How to blind order Realme TV?

In case you have your decision already made, you can book your TV via its website, and click on the Realme TV banner or simply click here . Now, here is how it works, you will have to pay Rs 2,000 as deposit before May 24 and reserve a Realme TV. On May 25, after the launch, you can book the Realme TV buy paying the balance amount. You will be given time until May 31st to complete the order.

By paying Rs 2,000 in advance, you are ensured a 100% chance to buy the Realme TV. For those who order Realme TV successfully, Realme will be sending out Rs 500 worth coupon to their Realme account, which can be used on a single order above Rs 5,000 until June 30, 2020.

Realme TV Confirmed Specifications

The site also revealed several key specifications of the upcoming TV. For starters, the TV will come with a bezel-less design and chroma boost picture engine, similar to what we’ve seen on their smartphones. The TV can go up to 400 nits brightness.

Powering the TV will be MediaTek’s 64-bit quad-core chipset with Mali 470 MP3 GPU. For audio, the Realme TV will feature 24W stereo speakers with Dolby audio support. It runs on Android TV OS and will support Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and much more. Additionally, the Realme TV also comes with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant.