New Realme Buds and power bank expected to launch alongside Realme TV in India

Realme has got right back to business as soon as the government has eased lockdown restrictions in India. The brand has a big launch event coming up on May 25th. And apart from the Realme TV, which will be the show-stopper at the event, a report states that Realme will also announce the Buds Air Neo along with a new power bank.

According to The Mobile Indian , the Realme Buds Air Neo, and the Realme power bank will tag along with the other products that are launching on May 25th. The Realme Buds Air Neo is said to be a more affordable version of the Buds Air that launched last year.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Buds Air Neo first leaked a few days back. The new Truly Wireless Earbuds will likely miss the Wireless charging feature and have a micro-USB port instead of the Type-C found on the Buds Air. However, the new Buds Air Neo will have the same custom R1 chip that is found on its sibling, the Buds Air.

Interestingly enough, the previously leaked specifications pointed to a 13mm audio driver on the new Buds Air Neo, which is a slight increase from the 12mm drivers on the Bus Air, but we will have to wait for the official launch to have a confirmation on this. The battery life of this earbuds is expected to be 17 hours in total. Apart from this, auxiliary features include a Bluetooth 5.0, dedicated gaming and low latency modes.

Additionally, a new power bank will likely hit the stage on the same day. The new Realme power bank is rumoured to be of 10,000mAh capacity. It has not leaked much apart from the promotional posters that were released in China. The posters had a Type-C port, a USB-in port and battery indicators.

Apart from these products, a lot of eyes will be on the company’s first smartwatch and the TV.