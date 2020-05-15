Realme Buds Air Neo to be even more affordable

Realme Buds Air is one of the most affordable pair of TWS available in the market. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to announce an even more affordable pair of TWS dubbed “Realme Buds Air Neo”.

According to a report from 91mobiles , the Buds Air Neo will feature a very similar design to that of Realme Buds Air, which was similar to the Apple AirPods. The report also reveals the render and the retail box of the Realme Buds Air Neo earbuds. The report also gives us more details of the earbuds.

Realme Buds Air Neo Specifications

The Realme Buds Air Neo shares the majority of its design from the original Buds Air. It comes in a similar case as seen and even the earbuds look alike. Just like the Buds Air, the Neo version might also come in a single colour option, which is white and the company might offer other colour cases. The case, which will also doubles up as a battery pack, has a single button on the front tagged along with an LED light, which will be handy for pairing a new device.

The retail box is also similar to the Buds Air and the images reveal the Buds Air Neo will sport a micro USB port for charging, which is a downgrade from the Buds Air’s Type-C port. Also, the report confirms, the TWS will lack wireless charging, which was one of the key features of the Buds Air.

Furthermore, the earbuds are expected to last up to 17 hours, which probable includes the juice from the case. It is expected to harness Bluetooth 5.0 with R1 chipset, similar to the Realme Buds Air. The Buds Air Neo is also expected to pack in a 13mm drivers, and low-latency gaming, which was also seen on the Buds Air.