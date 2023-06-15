Amazon Prime Day TV deals 2023: date and deals to expect

The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day sale will be here before you know it, and if you're looking to snag a Prime Day TV deal, you've come to the right place. We've compiled this guide to tell you everything you need to know about the 2023 Prime Day TV deals event, such as the date and what bargains you can expect.



Amazon Prime Day TV deals are always impressive, with record-low prices on a range of displays from brands like Samsung, LG, TLC, Sony, and more. Whether you're looking for a high-end OLED TV or a budget smart set, Amazon's Prime Day TV sale has something for everyone.



While the Amazon Prime Day date hasn't officially been announced, based on past years, we can predict the 48-hour sale will take place in mid-July, so our guess is the 2023 date will land on July 11 - 12. We'll update our Prime Day TV deals guide as soon as we know the official date, but until then, you can prepare for the upcoming sale with our guide, which covers what discounts to expect, who can shop Amazon's 48-hour event, and what happened at last year's sale.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: FAQs

When will Prime Day TV deals be available?

While Amazon hasn't announced the official dates of the 2023 Prime Day sale, we can predict when the event will occur based on past years.



Historically, the 48-hour sale kicks off in mid-July, and last year's sale took place on Tuesday, July 12 - Wednesday, July 13, so we can anticipate that Amazon Prime Day 2023 dates will be from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12.

Do you need Amazon Prime to get these deals?

For the vast majority of Amazon Prime Day TV deals, an Amazon Prime membership is required for the full discount. We did see a few non-Prime offers available last year, but if you're in it for the hottest sales, you'll want to pick up a subscription to the service itself. That's not as costly as it initially sounds, as Amazon offers a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial, just be sure to time your trial right.

It's also worth noting that other retailers have been attempting to hijack Amazon's glory for a few years now, running their own sales over the same period with impressive TV deals. That means you might not even need to be on Amazon to get one of the best Prime Day TV deals. Last year we saw Best Buy and Walmart running their own discounts in the US, and while UK retailers were slower to offer up their own sales, many shops like Currys do price match with Amazon.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day TV deals: what to expect

Looking back at last year's Amazon Prime Day TV deals is the best way to gauge how much you can save at this year's sale event.

Last year we didn't see many standout offers in the mid-ranges from Amazon itself, with the vast majority of discounts on LG and Samsung displays coming from other retailers. However, those in the market for a cheaper Fire-enabled TV were perfectly at home at Amazon. You could find prices starting at just $99/£99 on TCL and Insignia models, and we expect to see this trend continuing at the 2023 sale.

We also expect Amazon to continue offering excellent prices on OLED displays, potentially with costs dropping even further as older models mature and newer models enter the market, specifically on LG's best-selling C2 OLED TV and the all-new LG C3.