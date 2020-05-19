Realme gives us an official look at its smartwatch before the launch

The Realme Watch is set to launch on May 25 in India, alongside the Realme TV . Just a few days ahead of the launch, the company has posted a teaser on its website which confirms the watch’s design and several of its features.

The landing page shows the smartwatch in its full glory and is in line with the previously suggested designs. It will sport a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen display within a square-circle casing. There will be a Realme logo below the screen and a physical button on the right. It will simply be called the “Realme Watch”

The Realme Watch will come in two strap options — classic and fashion, with more colourful straps available separately. The watch’s band looks like it is made up of silicon from the images.

Realme Watch confirmed features

The watch will come with 14 sports modes including a cricket mode, which was also seen on the Realme fitness tracker. It will also include a heart rate sensor and a blood oxygen level monitor(spO2) sensor. To pair and control the watch, you will need the Realme Link app on Google Play Store. The iOS app is said to come soon.

Furthermore, the Realme Watch will be able to push notifications for calls, SMS and support apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Gmail, Instagram, YouTube, and more. It will also display the current weather status, reminders to drink water, alarm, and more. Staples such as music controls and remote shutter for photography will also make the cut.