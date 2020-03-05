Realme Band launched in India: Price and features

The Realme Band was teased for quite a few months before finally being unveiled today, alongside the Realme 6 series. And as expected, it has a lot of features that haven’t been seen at this price point yet.

Late last year, Realme confirmed that it would be looking to move beyond smartphones and accessories and become a tech-lifestyle brand. The Realme fitness band is the first product in this expansion and will soon be followed by a TV, smart speakers, and more.

Realme Band price in India

In India, the Realme Band is priced at Rs 1,499. Colour options include yellow, black and olive green. The first sale is today (March 5) at 2 pm, and will be followed by weekly flash sales later. It will be available on Realme.com and Amazon India store.

Realme Band features

As mentioned earlier, the Realme Band is one of the few fitness trackers that has a color display with a capacitive button. The screen is touch-sensitive and can show information around calls, notifications, messages, reminders, and also third-party apps.

The hardware also includes a heart rate sensor on the back, which periodically looks for your pulse. One of the innovative aspects is that the watch band can be removed, which reveals a charging connector that can be used directly with a regular USB Type-A port. The entire fitness tracker is also IP68 certified.

The Realme Band can track nine sports modes, including running, cycling, hiking, yoga, fitness, cricket, etc. The cricket mode has been made specifically for India, which no other tracker offers.