Realme 6, 6 Pro and Realme band set to launch in India on March 5

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro, along with the Realme band, are set to launch in India on March 5. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to twitter and revealed the launch information of the Realme 6 series.

Earlier this week, during the launch of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the company also revealed that it would be announcing the Realme band fitness tracker on March 5.

While details are scarce at the moment, the Realme 6 series is expected to feature 64MP quad cameras setup and a 90Hz "Pro Display."

Get ready as we are all set for the biggest launch of the year!User experience will get new benchmarks with the 64MP #ProCameraProDisplay of #realme6 and #realme6Pro.Launching on 5th March with 1500 #realme fans. pic.twitter.com/s6PNEavTHIFebruary 26, 2020

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro: What to expect?

Realme 6 series will take the company's budget series forward, this time with 64MP quad cameras and possibly a high refresh rate display. In line with last year's Realme 5 series, the new generation of phones are expected to be priced competitively in India.

Realme 6 poster also hints at dual-punch hole cutout for front-facing cameras, yes there appear to be two selfie snappers! But as of now, it's unclear whether both the phones will sport dual cameras on the front or just the Pro model.

A MediaTek processor could power the phones as in the case of Redmi Note 8 Pro or a new Qualcomm chip. Also, both the models are expected to run on Realme UI out-of-the-box.

At the time of launch, the Realme 5 was priced starting at Rs 9,999 while the Pro version was up for grabs starting at Rs 13,999. We expect the new series to touch the same price points considering the highly volatile nature of this budget segment. That said, Xiaomi hasn't revealed what it has in store for us yet, and Realme clearly wants to reap the benefits of first-mover advantage.

As for the Realme fitness tracker dubbed as Realme Band, it has been teased by the company many times now along with the new Realme link app that will let you connect it to your smartphone. It would be interesting to see how Realme prices this one as it marks the company's entry into the wearables sector. Also, the company isn't stopping there as it already has plans to launch a smartwatch, which made a surprise appearance during the launch of Realme X50 Pro just this past week.