Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro with quad cameras launched in India

The Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro are now official in India, bringing quad cameras and big batteries to the masses. Here’s everything you need to know about them.

Realme has been the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India, accumulating over 10 million sales in just a little over a year since they commenced operations last May. Rock-bottom pricing, as well as innovations in the budget segment, have helped Realme stay afloat in the tricky Indian market. This year, Realme is committed to bringing quad-camera setup to its entire lineup, starting with the Realme 5 series.

Realme 5 Pro specifications

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The Realme 5 Pro is the new flagship, bringing the very capable 10nm Snapdragon 712 AIE along with up to 8GB of RAM. The storage also gets an upgrade to UFS 2.1 for faster read and write speeds with microSD expansion. The front has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD panel with an FHD+ resolution. The front camera is housed in a small waterdrop notch on the top.

Talking of cameras, the Realme 5 Pro has four cameras on the back, consisting of a 48MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree field-of-view, a 2MP macro lens with a 4cm focus distance and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait mode. The front camera is a 16MP shooter.

The battery on the Realme 5 Pro is rated at 4,035 mAh and supports 20W VOOC 3.0 charging over USB Type-C, which is included in the box. As for colour variants, we get Crystal Green and Sparkling Blue which look like glass but is polycarbonate.

Realme 5 Pro price in India

In India, the Realme 5 Pro is available in three configurations. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM variant is priced at Rs 13,999, the 6GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and the top variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at Rs 16,999. Sales will start on September 4.

Realme 5 specifications

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The stage was shared by the Realme 5 which is a slightly lower specced smartphone but is significantly cheaper. The processor at heart is the new Snapdragon 665, making this the first phone in India to be powered by that silicon. That is paired with 3 or 4GB of RAM and expandable storage. It ships with a slightly bigger 6.5-inch display with an HD+ resolution (1600 x 720). The company also mentioned that the “mini-drop” notch on the top is one of the smallest on any smartphone.

The Realme 5 retains the quad-camera array similar to the 5 Pro consisting of a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a macro lens and a depth sensor. The only hardware difference is the lower resolution primary camera. Selfies are handled by a 13MP front camera.

Another first for the Realme 5 is the use of a 5,000 mAh battery, the biggest ever on a Realme device. There’s no fast charging and the 10W power delivery takes place over micro-USB. Colour variants include Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple, once again made of plastic.

Realme 5 price in India

Three variants of the Realme 5 will be available in India starting with the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which is priced at Rs 9,999. The 4GB + 64GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and the top 4GB + 128GB variant will retail at INR 11,999. The first sale is slated for August 27.