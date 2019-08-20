Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus officially launched in India

Samsung has finally announced its latest flagship in India, the Galaxy Note10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. While the phones go on sale starting August 23, the phones can already be pre-booked in India to avail additional offers.

For the first time ever, the Note will be available in two sizes: the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 with a 6.3-inch display and the bigger Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus with a 6.8-inch display. In India, the 8GB + 256GB Note10 is priced at INR 69,999 while the 12GB + 256GB Note10+ is priced at INR 79,999. The top of the line variant with 512GB of storage is priced at INR 89,999.

Customers who pre-order the Note 10 by August 22 will be eligible for additional offers. HDFC credit or debit cardholders booking the phone at retail outlets or Samsung’s website will get a cashback of INR 6,000. Similarly, ICICI bank customers can avail a cashback of INR 6,000 while ordering from Amazon, Flipkart, PayTM or Tata CLiQ. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active can also be purchased at a price of INR 9,999 instead of the original INR 19,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features

The Note 10 series is Samsung’s top flagship now. Both of them are powered by the new 7nm Exynos 9825 chipset with a minimum of 8GB of RAM that goes all the way up to 12GB. There’s a new Cinematic Infinity-O display with very slim bezels, which means the front camera is baked in a punch-hole which now has a slimmer borders. As for cameras, there are three on the back with a primary 12MP camera, a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a third 2x telephoto shooter. The selfie camera uses a 10MP sensor.

There are a few other differences between the two size variants except the display size. The batteries are rated at 3,400mAh and 4,300mAh with the latter also supporting 45W fast charging. The Note 10 Plus also gets a DepthVision camera array for features such as portrait mode for videos. The smaller sibling loses the microSD card expansion slot and drops down to FHD+ resolution from QHD+.

The camera has got a bunch of new video features like bokeh mode for videos, AR Doodle, audio zoom and more. Samsung has focused highly on boosting creativity using the camera instead of upgrading the hardware.

There’s also the entire new suite of S-Pen functionality as well as a new DeX mode, augmenting the productivity functionality further. The S-Pen can now be used to control the camera using simple gestures like moving left and right to switch modes, or swirling it right and left to zoom in and zoom out of the frame.