Realme X3, Realme Buds Q, and more to launch very soon

Realme is gearing up for another action-packed event soon in India. The company’s CEO, in a tweet today, has hinted that Realme could launch the Realme X3, Buds Q and IoT devices very soon. If we recall, the company had earlier said that it would bring at least 20 IoT devices this year.

Realme’s CEO Madhav Sheth isn't very forthcoming about the products coming up in what is likely to be a couple of busy weeks for the industry. He said that the company is ready for another big leap by bringing trend-setting products for the industry. However, leaks and earlier tweets leave us with good hints as to what we could expect.

Guys, we are going to take our next leap & launch some more new & exciting Tech Trendsetter products for all of you soon!Can you guess what all products are we going to launch?RT & reply, and stand a chance to win one of them if you guess all!June 15, 2020

What can we expect?

This could mean a flurry of products right from the pending Realme 55-inch TV, an all-new TV soundbar, affordable Buds Q TWS earbuds, budget flagship Realme X3 and more.

Realme’s 55-inch TV is due for the unveiling in India. Madhav had earlier said in an interview that the company will launch a premium and flagship TV for the consumers. Additionally, the company had also teased an all-new sound system at the launch of its 32 and 43-inch TVs.

As for the Realme X3, the device debuted with the Super Zoom variant in Europe last month. It had a 64MP sensor but the star of the show was the f/2.2 8MP periscopic lens with OIS capable of 5X zoom. Madhav had also teased the starry mode of the upcoming X3 super zoom as while back hinting the astrophotography mode on the device.

The Realme Buds Q however, has barely caught attention. It was one of the eight new products that the company launched in China back on May 25. The TWS earbud is expected to debut below the 2K segment as the company’s CMO Francis Wang had teased the arrival with a hint of price tag earlier.

To sum up, by looking at the CEO's tweet, we guess the company plans to launch more than one product for sure. But when? There are rumors that the company might host a launch event on June 26.

Nevertheless, we just hope Realme brings more IoT and lifestyle products like the 32L backpack, new 30W Dart charger from China.