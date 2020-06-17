Realme X3 series to launch on June 25 in India - here's what we know

The Realme X3 series will come to India on June 25, and will serve as the company’s new affordable flagships for the season.

Till now, only the Realme X3 SuperZoom has been unveiled, and it was limited to the European region. It will officially launch in India later this month, along with a regular X3 and possibly, even the Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds. They will act as the successors of the Realme X2 Pro which launched last year.

Our Flagship X series has always raised the bar. With 3 Million+ users globally & 2 Million+ satisfied users in India, the #realmeXSeries speaks for our commitment to deliver trendsetting technology & design to our users.Our next is here! Ready to upgrade?#realmeX3 #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/P99z8ATlI6June 16, 2020

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is the company’s first photography-focused flagship. It sports a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary shooter, followed by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and 8MP periscopic telephoto lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The telephoto lens is capable of 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom, and comes with a myriad of shooting modes.

On the inside, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It is a last-gen chipset, and one of the primary reasons as to why the device has been able to keep its price tag low. The European variant has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but we expect lower variants to be available in India.

It sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also houses two selfie cameras in a hole-punch: a 32MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide lens for groufies. Other specifications include a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

The regular Realme X3 will make its global debut in India, and is expected to share most of its specifications with the SuperZoom, save for the cameras. The same event is also going to see the Indian launch of the Realme Buds Q, which is being teased since a while.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at €499, which converts to about Rs 42,000. However, it is likely to be significantly cheaper in India, along with more configuration options. Similarly, the Realme Buds Q is expected to retail for around Rs 2,000. With the launch just a week away, we expect more details about these products to surface in the coming days.