Realme 5i and Realme 6 prices hiked in India

Right after hiking the prices of budget smartphones like Realme C3, C2, and Narzo 10A last week, Realme has once again hiked the price of its smartphones — This time with the Realme 5i and Realme 6.

The price change was done over the weekend and is now being reflected on Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme 5i was launched in India back in January this year. At a starting price of Rs 8,999, it was subject to an initial price hike after the GST revisio n. A second revision has now brought its price up by Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,999.

(Image credit: Realme)

The Realme 6 was launched in India back in March starting at Rs 12,999. This is the second hike for the device since the launch. All the three variants have received Rs 1,000 hike.

Realme 5i and Realme 6 pricing

Mobile Config Old price New price Realme 5i 4+64GB Rs 9,999 Rs 10,999 Realme 5i 4+128GB Rs 10,999 Rs 11,999 Realme 6 4+64GB Rs 13,999 Rs 14,999 Realme 6 6+128GB Rs 15,999 Rs 16,999 Realme 6 8+128GB Rs 16,999 Rs 17,999

The Realme 5i with 4GB variant with 64GB storage is now listed at Rs 10,999. It was previously available for Rs 9,999. Similarly, the 4+128GB variant is now listed for Rs 11,999, a Rs 1,000 hike.

On the other hand, the Realme 6 mid-range smartphone has also received a hike and all the three models are now Rs 1,000 costlier compared to the old pricing. The Realme 6 4+64GB, 6+128GB, 8+128GB are now listed for Rs 14,999, Rs 16,999, and Rs 17,999 respectively, each getting a Rs 1,000 hike.

The pricing is now reflecting on Flipkart as well as Realme.com.

The company did not disclose any details for the increase in price. But, we assume it is due to the production issue and to keep up with the staff across the nation. But, even with the price hike, there are hardly any Realme smartphones available on Flipkart right now. We expect Realme to stock up their smartphones in the coming days.