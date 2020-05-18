Realme C3, C2 get price hikes in India

Shortly after Redmi hiked prices of some of its ultra-affordable phones, Realme has also gone the same route. The prices of Realme C3 and its predecessor, Realme C2 have also been increased.

All Realme C2 variants get a revised price along with a variant of the Realme C3. Also, the new prices are reflecting on Realme’s online portal as well which means the new prices will be applicable online as well as offline. There’s a uniform Rs 500 price raise across the board.

Hence, the cheapest version of the Realme C2 (2GB + 32GB) will now cost Rs 6,999 while it earlier cost Rs 6,499. The Realme C2 (3GB + 32GB) variant of the handset, which was earlier priced at Rs 7,499, will now be available for Rs 7,999. The Realme C3, which was earlier priced Rs 8,499, will now cost Rs 8,999. The 3GB + 32GB costs Rs 7,999.

(Image credit: Realme)

Again, there’s no official mention of this latest price hike regarding these phones. The e-commerce platforms simply got updated with new prices. The Redmi Note 8, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A recently also received a similar price raise.

The Realme C3 is a powerful low-end handset powered by a 2Ghz MediaTek Helio G70 chipset. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design fuelled by a sizable 5,000mAh battery. It also comes with the latest Realme UI out-of-the-box. It has a 12MP (f/1.8 aperture) main sensor coupled with a 2MP depth sensor.

As for the Realme C2, it’s an older version that comes with a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. It also has a smaller 6.1-inch display and a smaller 4,000mAh battery. The rear dual-camera setup consists of a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.