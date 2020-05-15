Motorola Edge Plus scheduled for May 19 launch in India

After a global launch last month, Motorola has been quick to announce a debut date for its newest Motorola Edge Plus flagship in India. The unravelling takes place on May 19. The teaser arrived on Flipkart’s mobile app with a dedicated landing page for the device.

The launch takes place at 12 PM and we presume it will be an online event, although Motorola hasn’t shared any details yet. We also don’t know whether Motorola will offer both the Edge models in India or just the Edge Plus. The e-commerce portal is running a quiz competition as well for the occasion where the winner stands to gain a new Motorola phone.

(Image credit: Flipkart)

The Motorola Edge price is set at EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) in Europe while the Edge Plus costs $999 (roughly Rs. 76,400) in the United States. The Motorola Edge Plus comes in Smoky Sangria and Thunder Grey colour options and we expect the same options to be available in India as well. Also, considering the Indian market gets a good bargain price compared to European markets usually, we could see the Moto Edge come close to the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The Edge Plus is Motorola’s first true flagship in years. It’s stocked to the brim with powerful specifications and hardware. The key features include a curved display with the hole-punch design, a 108MP main shooter, dual stereo speakers and the Snapdragon 865 5G chip. It’s also got a massive 5,000mAh battery complete with 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

It wouldn’t be bad to see the Motorola Edge in India considering it is more affordable. The Moto Edge also has the same curved display as its bigger sibling but it gets the Snapdragon 765G and a 64MP main camera. Battery size also shrinks to 4,500mAh and it has no wireless charging either.

As the lockdown eases, things in the flagship finally seem to be heating up as many devices like the Oppo Find X2 are also on their way.