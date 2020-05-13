Oppo Find X2 series confirmed to launch in India soon

Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are the company’s premium flagship smartphones in the X2 lineup. Oppo India, today, has teased the launch of the devices in India soon.

Oppo India took the twitter platform to share the teaser of the Oppo Find X2 series. The teaser says “witness the Perfect Screen Of 2020 with a Billion colours and ultimate smoothness” which refers to the 10-bit colour rendering capability of the display present on the Oppo Find X2 series.

The Oppo Find X2 is the second generation all-screen lineup of premium flagship smartphones from the company. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro were announced globally in March and is finally making its way to India. Amazon India's "notify me" page is also live now.

Oppo Find X2 specs and differences

Both X2 and X2 Pro come with 6.7-inch AMOLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate. They feature a QHD+ resolution (1,440 x 3,168 pixel), a peak brightness of 1,200 nits, and HDR10+ certification. With its O1 Ultra Vision Engine processor the phones can upscale regular content to 60fps or 120fps. Under the hood, they are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Both the smartphones feature 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera. The Find X2 packs in a 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. On the other hand, the Find X2 Pro features a 48MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens.

The Find X2 Pro is packed with a 4,260mAh battery and the Find X2 is packed with a 4,200mAh battery. Both of them support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging via Type-C port.

The company did not reveal the launch date with the teaser. But, popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal tweeted that the Oppo Find X2 series could be launched in India on May 18. We expect the company to officially announce the launch date soon.

In global markets, the Oppo Find X2 starts at £899, which converts to about Rs 83,000.