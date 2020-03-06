Hands on: Oppo Find X2 review

Oppo has packed its new flagship full of all the top-end features you’d expect from a premium device in 2020, and more, so there’s certainly a lot to like here. The cameras do feel a little sub-par though, at least in terms of specs.

When Oppo made its first concerted effort to break into non-Asian markets, it did so with the Oppo Find X in mid-2018, but since then it’s found more success with the Oppo Reno series.

We’d heard rumors that Oppo was considering the return of the Find range, and a release date seemed likely for the end of 2020 – but then the company surprised us with a reveal of the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro at its MWC 2020 replacement event in early March.

The Oppo Find X2 is the company’s first true premium device in two years (Oppo has told us that the aforementioned Reno devices, even the accomplished Reno 10x Zoom which leads that pack, are now considered its mid-range series). It’s clear that Oppo wants to make up for this lost time, and the Find X2 packs a smorgasbord of features that look seriously impressive on paper.

Specs on paper don’t always translate into a great user experience in practice, though; so does the Oppo Find X2 have enough to rival phones from top-end competitors like Samsung, Apple or Sony? We got hands-on with the handset to find out.

(Image credit: Future)

The Oppo Find X2 will be out in May 2020 in the UK, but we've yet to learn if the phone will be coming to the US or Australia. The device is set to cost £899 (about $1,150, AU$1,750).

Design and display

If you were to combine all the features you associate with the phrase ‘2020 premium phone’ and put them on one device, you’d have a phone very like the Oppo Find X2, although the design also incorporates some signature Oppo flourishes.

(Image credit: Future)

The 6.78-inch screen is curved at the edges at a 68-degree angle. The edges of the screen aren’t quite as steep as Oppo’s ‘waterfall’ screen that we’ve seen on concept devices before, but the curve certainly feels more pronounced in the hand than the edges on phones like the Samsung Galaxy S20.

This display is broken up by a ‘punch-hole’ cut-out segment in the top-left corner. This did feel a bit intrusive to us, especially given that the original Find X had a pop-up segment for this camera.

When we asked Oppo about this, they told us they’d found that the pop-up mechanism took up too much internal space for just the front-facing camera, so we can see why the feature was dropped to make way for other tech inside this phone.

As was the case with the Find X, there’s no 3.5mm headphone jack on the phone; unlike the Find X, Oppo told us the phone is IP54-resistant, providing partial dust and water splash resistance, but shy of the IP68 protection on the Pro version.

The screen itself seems great on paper, with an impressive 3168 x1440 Ultra HD resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color, Oppo’s new screen tech, which it’s compared to Apple’s True Tone Display (which subtly alters display colors depending on your viewing environment), and Oppo’s new O1 Ultra Vision Engine screen chipset, which can automatically upscale 60fps content on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other apps to 120fps.

We only had a brief time with the Find X2, but on first impressions it looks like these specs combine to deliver a superb viewing experience: colors popped, and the fast refresh rate was certainly noticeable. We’ll have to test the handset further to make any firm assessments though, as screen tech can often have a negative effect on battery life, detracting from the user experience.

Camera and battery life

On the back of the Oppo Find X2 you’ll find a 48MP main camera, which would have been considered pretty impressive in early 2019; in 2020, however, the best camera phones are pushing the limits to 64MP and even 108MP. Still, resolution isn’t everything in a camera phone.

The main snapper is joined by a 13MP telephoto camera that facilitates 5x hybrid zoom (combining optical and digital zoom) and then 20x digital zoom. We weren’t actually told the optical zoom limit of the device, but we’d estimate this at 2x based on the other zoom counts.

(Image credit: Future)

The third and final camera is a 12MP ‘video lens’ camera, with a 120-degree field of view (similar to that of an ultra-wide-angle lens). It’s called a video lens, Oppo told us, because it captures footage in the 16:9 aspect ratio (presumably different to the other cameras), which is the aspect ratio most phone footage is captured in. We’d expect there are more advantages that weren’t detailed too.

Our time to test out the cameras was limited, but Oppo listed lots of features that sound useful. There’s the ability to capture raw images, something few phones can do at the moment (raw files capture more brightness and color information that regular JPEG image, giving you more scope to process them in image-editing software), PDAF autofocus tech, similar to that which Sony uses in its Alpha cameras, a greatly improved steady video mode, and 12-bit color capture (which is more than the 10-bit color the phone’s screen can actually show).

In terms of the battery, the phone has a 4,200mAh power pack, which is pretty large, although you can also find plenty of smartphones with bigger ones. Given that the screen is packed full of top-end features, we’d be surprised if this battery lasted more than a day of use, but that’s something we’ll have to test out in our full review.

(Image credit: Future)

The charging speed is truly impressive though: the Oppo Find X2 uses the company’s 65W charging, which is the speediest you’ll find in a smartphone right now (with other devices from Oppo and Xiaomi matching it).

According to Oppo this will fully charge the phone in just 35 minutes, and based on our experience with handsets with slower charging speeds, this sounds about right. Super-fast charging often comes at the cost of relatively rapid battery drain, though, which is something to bear in mind.

Features and specs

The phone runs on the top-end Snapdragon 865 chipset, which should deliver blazingly fast processing speeds, perhaps enough to rival the iPhone 11 or even the Samsung Galaxy S20.

This chipset comes with a built-in 5G modem, so the Oppo Find X2 is a 5G device, just like its Find X2 Pro sibling; there’s not going to be a 4G-only device, according to Oppo.

The Oppo Find X2 runs Android 10, the latest version of Google’s operating system, with Oppo’s ColorOS 7 laid over the top. This brings mainly aesthetic and navigation changes from stock Android, but we found the top-end screen tech really brings out the vibrant colors of its icons and buttons.

(Image credit: Future)

Early verdict

If your eyes have been growing wider and wider as you read this hands-on review, you should definitely keep your eyes on the Oppo Find X2. Although we only got to test it out briefly, our experience was broadly in line with our expectations based on the top-end specs inside the phone.

One aspect we’re a little dubious about though is the cameras. Most new smartphones, especially premium ones, are constantly pushing the limits of camera capabilities, with high-res sensors, fantastic zoom performance, and a slew of impressive post-processing abilities; but Oppo seems to have brushed over the cameras in the Find X2 in favor of other features.

That said, we’ll be sure to test out the cameras, along with the rest of the phones features, for our full review; it’s possible that the snappers are better than the specs list gives them credit for. Likewise it’s possible the top-end screen quality and fast charging speeds have unforeseeable negative consequences. Stay tuned for that full review, coming soon.