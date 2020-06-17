Realme Wireless Charger to debut in India

Realme’s Buds Air earbuds are currently the only Realme product that support wireless charging in India. And it is now confirmed that a wireless charging accessory is coming this month. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth has given his word that the new wireless charger will be launched at affordable price.

The confirmation comes from a recent #AskMadhav episode which airs every month on the company’s YouTube Channel. While Madhav didn't reveal what technology the charger could support, he did say that the wireless charger will be made available on Realme’s own website later this month.

Back in December, Realme broke the industry trend by launching TWS earbuds at fair pricing. At the end of the launch, the company shortly teased a wireless charger which was supposed to go on sale later but got delayed due to various reasons.

(Image credit: GSMArena)

Shortly before launch, the wireless earbuds were leaked to sport wireless charging which also made us speculate about an exclusive wireless charger in the works. Realme being an independent brand still uses Oppo’s technology and resources for its products and thus the upcoming wireless charger could support fast charging similar to VOOC technology.

For starters, VOOC charging is Oppo’s in-house Voltage Open Loop Multi-step constant current charging. The company claims to charge devices with a higher current compared to the higher voltage charging methods found on USB PD and Qualcomm’s quick charging. That being said we will have to wait for official word to know more details about it.

In similar news, Madhav also said that the company will reveal more details about the Realme 55-inch TVs as early as next month. Apart from this, he also confirmed that the affordable Buds Q will hit the market soon and break the industry with aggressive pricing under Rs.2000.