The Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging

Realme will be joining the noisy true wireless earbuds space next week with the launch of the Realme Buds Air. These budget earphones will apparently also feature wireless charging.

At the Realme X2 Pro launch, the company also teased the existence of truly wireless earphones which will be unveiled in December. These were later confirmed to be called the Realme Buds Air and are confirmed to share the stage alongside the Realme X2, on December 17.

Not much is currently known about the Realme Buds Air except that they will be unapologetically similar to Apple AirPods and its charging case. Colour options will include Black, White, and Yellow. On the inside, they will be fitted with 12mm bass boost drivers and will bring seamless connectivity with Realme devices.

A new report by GSMArena states that the Realme Buds Air will also support wireless charging out-of-the-box, without the need of a special case (unlike the AirPods Pro). Wired charging over USB Type-C should remain unchanged.

Realme currently sells no wireless chargers or phones that support it. Maybe that could change once we have the Buds Air out, creating a product ecosystem. Wireless charging has previously been a luxury and was not particularly cheap. Realme’s entry into this space could spice things up.

The Realme Buds Air will be unveiled on December 17 and is expected to be priced at Rs 4,999.