Realme Buds Air to launch at Rs 4,999 in India, reveals Flipkart listing

Realme is slated to launch the Realme X2 alongside the Realme Buds Air true wireless earphones in India on December 17. While the company has been at it, teasing the name and features of its wireless accessory, a product page on Flipkart for the Buds Air went live with the prices and other information.

Spotted by the folks over at MySmartPrice, Realme Buds Air is set to be priced at Rs 4,999 when it launches on December 17. Considering the price reveal, the Buds Air is definitely an affordable prospect as other competing products such as the Apple AirPods cost upwards of Rs 12,000 normally.

The Realme Buds Air comes in three colour options-- Yellow, Black and White and resemble Apple's AirPods quite closely.

Realme's true wireless earphones come fitted with a 12mm bass boost driver and support Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting instantly to the smartphone. Moreover, similar to the pairing style of AirPods on an iPhone, the Realme Buds Air will be able to connect to a smartphone by just opening the case.

The case for the wireless earphones should double up as a charging unit as well for on-the-go recharging of Buds Air. Moreover, these earphones come with built-in support for Google Assistant and touch support to activate the voice assistant and even control music and calls.

Realme has also collaborated with LucasFilms and will be announcing Realme X2 Star Wars Edition as well on December 17. The company had previously partnered with Marvel Studios for the Realme X Spider-Man edition back in July 2019 featuring custom wallpapers, icons, themes, a protective case among others. We expect the Realme X2 Star Wars Edition to be announced on the same lines.