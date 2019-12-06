Realme XT 730G and True Wireless earphones to launch in India on December 17

Realme is gearing up to announce multiple products as 2019 comes to an end. As teased earlier, the company will announce its first true wireless earphones alongside the Realme XT 730G on December 17 in India. According to the media invite shared with TechRadar, Realme is going to announce the XT 730G and wireless earphones on December 17 at noon.

A seamless experience is waiting to turn your world around — ‘real’ sound & a connection you would instantly hold on to in some bold colours! Guess the 3 colours of our upcoming product within one hour and get a chance to win it for real. RT & reply with your answer. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/niKi8QsgErDecember 6, 2019

Realme CEO, CMO and Product Manager took to their Twitter handles and revealed the three colours of the upcoming AirPods-like wireless earphones. This corroborates an earlier leaked report which mentioned the three colours of the yet-unnamed wireless earphones by Realme Mobiles.

Realme has also revealed a teaser of the wireless earphones clad in black with the caption "Real Sound in Bold Colours", hinting at its impending launch.

(Image credit: Future)

"A seamless experience is waiting to turn your world around — ‘real’ sound & a connection you would instantly hold on to in some bold colours!" read the tweet.

As one can notice from the images released on Twitter, Realme's wireless earphones look a lot like Apple's AirPods/AirPods Pro and also comes in a case just like the AirPods. However, whether the case doubles up as a charging unit for the wireless earphones isn't confirmed yet.

Apple AirPods are powered by an H1 headphone chip and features a slew of sensors like motion & speech detecting accelerometer, dual beamforming microphones and optical sensors. We mentioned in our review of the Apple AirPods that they "sound great, their battery life and charging speeds run laps around the competition, and it’s hard to overstate just how seamless the pairing process is." However, they are priced at Rs 15,000 in India, which is quite pricey for most people.

Realme's version of the wireless earphones could be a much affordable alternative, having said that, will it be able to provide a better audio experience remains to be seen.

We'll know more as we near the launch of the Realme wireless earphones and the XT 730G in India which is rumoured to be around December 20.