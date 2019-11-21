Realme wireless earbuds to launch in December, alongside the XT 730G

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme wireless earbuds will be unveiled in December, alongside the Realme XT 730G.

The Realme X2 Pro was launched at an event in New Delhi, as the company’s first flagship. Around the end of the keynote, Madhav Sheth teased “few more exciting things” while referring to the Realme XT 730G launch event in December. The last slide had a silhouette graphic of what looked like a pair of truly wireless earbuds popping out of a case.

Realme has slowly been inching into the accessory market, starting with the affordable Realme Buds a few months ago, which are often hailed as one of the best budget wireless earphones. It is looking to do the same in the growing truly wireless earbuds space.

The image suggests that the Realme wireless buds will have a design very similar to the Apple AirPods. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, and it will be commendable if Realme can match the size and form factor of the AirPods without taking a hit on the battery life or features.

The name of these upcoming earbuds is supposedly not yet finalized, but we are sure to hear more about it in the coming days if the launch is just a month away. There’s no word on pricing either, but knowing the company’s trajectory, the Realme wireless buds shouldn’t be too expensive.