Realme X2 Pro launched in India starting at Rs 29,999

Realme X2 Pro has launched in India and is the first flagship phone from Realme Mobiles. The company has introduced it in the market to take on the likes of Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T. And like all flagship phones to come out in the second half of 2019, the X2 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor.

There are notable upgrades in terms of a 64MP quad-camera setup and 50W fast charging support, which make the X2 Pro a powerful package. The company also announced the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, which has been designed by Naoto Fukasawa and features a distinct design inspired by cement mix and red bricks. The back is made from glass and has been further treated to produce a matte finish.

Let's take a look at the pricing, availability, and detailed specifications of the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro price and availability

Realme X2 Pro starts at Rs 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and Rs 32,999. The maxed-out variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 33,999. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition with maxed-out specifications is priced at Rs 34,999 and will go on sale sometime during Christmas.

The phone is being offered in two color options-- Lunar White and Neptune Blue. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition has two variants, Cement and Red Brick.

Realme X2 Pro has an invite-only sale from November 26 to midnight November 27. The invites to participate in the sale can be grabbed from Flipkart and Realme India store between November 21-23 from 12:00 PM to 12:30 PM IST. For the orders placed in Blind order sale and the first invite-only sale on November 26, Realme is giving away the Buds Wireless earphones for free.

Additionally, Flipkart is offering a Cardless Credit payment option for interested buyers of the Realme X2 Pro. By going for this mode of payment, a buyer can get the phone for Rs 2,500 per month.

Moreover, Realme X2 Pro has a no questions asked return policy valid for the first 10,000 buyers. People who buy the phone can choose to return it in 7 days from the date of purchase, and their payment will be refunded.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

(Image credit: Future)

Realme X2 Pro has a 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution display, which uses a Samsung Super AMOLED panel. The screen has a fast 90Hz refresh rate and supports a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut range. The display has a waterdrop notch cutout, which gives it a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is also coated with a layer of Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection against regular wear and tear. There's a fingerprint sensor embedded into the display as well.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ and is paired with 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone uses an overclocked Adreno 640 GPU running at 700MHz. It runs on ColorOS 6.1, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Realme X2 Pro has a 64MP quad-camera setup with a Samsung GW1 primary sensor, f/1.72 aperture, and 6P lens. There is a secondary 13MP telephoto lens with an f/2.5 aperture and 20x digital zoom, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 115-degree field-of-view, and a 2MP depth sensor for analyzing depth between objects.

The wide-angle lens doubles up as a macro camera as it can be used to focus on objects up to a distance of 2.5 cm. On the front, there's a 16MP selfie camera that uses Sony IMX471 sensor. The X2 Pro can also record up to 4K at 60fps, 960fps slow-motion videos, and supports gyroscope-based Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS).

The X2 Pro has stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos and supports Hi-res audio playback. Also present are two dedicated amplifiers with noise cancellation mic.

Realme X2 Pro has a 4,000mAh battery that supports the 50W SuperVOOC fast charging standard. It is the fastest charging standard that's available on the phone in India. With it, the phone is said to charge from 0-100% in 35 minutes tops.