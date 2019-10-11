Here's how fast Realme X2 Pro's 50W SuperVOOC charging will be

Realme has shared some impressive statistics of how fast the Realme X2 Pro will charge, using the new 50W SuperVOOC technology.

The Realme X2 Pro is its first flagship, and the company is leaving no stone unturned in hyping up the device before its launch on October 15. Adding to the list of great specifications, the company elaborated on the “fastest charging in Europe” claim by talking about the charging speeds.

Implementing the new SuperVOOC fast charging technology which can output 50W over a USB Type-C connection, the Realme X2 Pro will go from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes. A 10-minute charge will take the phone up to 40%.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme is on its way to make a compelling flagship with the X2 Pro, bringing top-of-the-line specifications, starting with the Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with 8GB of RAM. UFS 3.0 storage will also be present, making tasks such as opening apps or big files significantly faster.

The Realme X2 Pro will also sport a 90Hz “Fluid” Super AMOLED display, a trend that has just started gaining traction. It will have a Full HD+ resolution, a waterdrop notch on the top and an aspect ratio of around 20:9.

As with all the recent Realme devices, even the Realme X2 Pro will bring a quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an ultrawide camera with a 115-degree field-of-view, a telephoto lens that can shoot 20x hybrid zoom shots and a depth sensor for better edge-detection for portraits.

The battery will be rated at 4,000 mAh along with support for 50W SuperVOOC fast charging, USB PD and 18W Qualcomm Quick Charge.

(Image credit: Realme)

It will go official next week on October 15 at simultaneous events in China and Spain and is expected to come to India in December.