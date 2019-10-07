Realme X2 Pro receives BIS certification ahead of its launch in India

The upcoming Realme X2 Pro has cleared its BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, indicating that the phone will be coming to India sometime soon.

It is mandatory for smartphones to receive a BIS clearance before going on sale in India, and manufacturers are known to file for it well in advance to ensure a smooth eventual launch. The Realme X2 Pro was just spotted on the database, signifying an Indian launch.

#realme flagship (RMX1931) to launch soon in India, gets certified by BIS. pic.twitter.com/NWoEf84lFiOctober 6, 2019

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme’s first flagship will make its debut in the European market first, before coming to other countries such as India. The company has revealed certain key specifications of the Realme X2 Pro, some of which are going to be industry firsts in its respective price segment.

For starters, the Realme X2 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset, which is the latest high-end processor from Qualcomm and is being implemented on other Android flagships as well. One of the variants will have 8GB of RAM.

Adding to the smoothness, it will also sport a 90Hz “Fluid” display. We expect it to be a Super AMOLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The European Realme website shows a silhouette of the X2 Pro, which also shows a waterdrop notch and a tall aspect ratio, in the 20:9 ballpark.

The next set of teasers also revealed the charging speeds that can be expected on the Realme X2 Pro. At 50W, it will be the “fastest charging in Europe”, implementing SuperVOOC Flash charge technology. It's also confirmed to bring a set of stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio.

Lastly, it will also sport a 64MP quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, a secondary ultrawide lens with a 115-degree field-of-view, a telephoto lens that can shoot images with a 20x hybrid zoom and a depth sensor for better portraits. It seems like the dedicated macro lens has been done away with, and will use a hardware implementation where the ultrawide lens turns into a makeshift macro lens with a focus distance of 2.5cm (the OnePlus 7T uses a similar mechanism).

(Image credit: Realme Europe)

Realme X2 Pro price in India

Realme is known to be extremely competitive with its pricing, and the X2 Pro is said to be the cheapest flagship of its kind, trying to steal the thunder from the latest offerings from OnePlus and Redmi. Keeping that in mind, it could be priced in India around the Rs 35,000 mark or lower.

During its last keynote, Realme India announced that the Realme XT 730G will be coming in December along with a few other surprises. There are chances that the Realme X2 Pro shares the stage, or it could launch a little earlier as well, to go head-to-head with the latest flagships from the competition. It could also come with a different name in India, to simplify the product portfolio.