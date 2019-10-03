Realme X2 Pro teased with Snapdragon 855+, 90Hz screen & 64MP camera in tow

Realme Mobiles has teased its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Realme X2 Pro which is expected to make an appearance sometime later this month. While the Europe wing of the company has revealed some details about the phone, we expect it to make it to India just in time for Diwali which falls on October 27.

The X2 Pro is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. It is an overclocked version of the chipmaker’s SD 855 chipset and aims to provide a boost to the gaming performance of the phones.

Realme has also revealed that the X2 Pro will feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen which is called “Fluid Display”.

(Image credit: Realme Mobiles)

In addition, the phone has a quad-camera setup just like the recently announced Realme XT and uses a 64MP sensor for the primary camera.

However, unlike the XT, the X2 Pro doesn’t seem to sport a dedicated macro lens and instead has replaced it with a telephoto lens. So the camera configuration looks like this: a 64MP primary sensor, an ultra-wide lens with 115-degree field-of-view, a dedicated portrait sensor and a telephoto lens with upto 20x hybrid zoom.

Although, Realme would be retaining the macro mode in the camera app for users to play around up and close with different objects. Realme also claims that it has optimized the cameras for clarity and low-light.

As for the battery, we know that the X2 Pro supports 50W SuperVOOC fast charging standard. It could be the phone with the fastest charging method when it launches in India.

We expect Realme to reveal more in the upcoming weeks leading to a formal announcement soon.