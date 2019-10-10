Flagship Realme X2 Pro confirmed to launch in India in December

Realme’s first flagship, the X2 Pro, is now officially confirmed to launch in India this December. The company’s CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Realme started its Indian journey in May of 2018 and has since gone to become one of the fastest-growing brands in the country. Until now, it only made budget smartphones, but that will change with the Realme X2 Pro that will come in December.

It's official now! We are bringing #realmeX2Pro to India in Dec. Time to rethink flagships. Get ready for #FasterSharperBolder.2K RT in 30mins - to win one SD 855+, 90hz display flagship5K RT in a day & I will giveaway one moreOctober 9, 2019

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme’s first flagship is shaping up to be a very competitive flagship based on the teasers shared on Weibo, bringing a Snapdragon 855+ chipset along with 8 or 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It will also use UFS 3.0 storage for faster file transfers and app opening.

According to the teasers, this will also be one of the cheapest phones to have a 90Hz “Fluid” display. This is likely to be a Super AMOLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution. It will have a 135Hz touch sampling rate and a “superfast” in-display fingerprint scanner.

As with most of Realme’s recent phones, even the X2 Pro will sport a 64MP quad-camera setup. It will consist of a 64MP f/1.8 primary camera, an ultra-wide lens, a telephoto shooter that can provide 20x hybrid zoom images, and a depth sensor for better portraits.

It further went on to confirm that 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge will also make the cut, making it “the fastest charging in Europe.” The battery is expected to be around 4,000 mAh in capacity. There are going to be two Dolby Atmos speakers on the Realme X2 Pro, the second one presumably doubling as the earpiece.

The Realme X2 Pro will launch in China and Europe on October 15, before making its way to other countries later. In India, it is likely to debut alongside the Realme XT 730G, also slated to launch in December. A report by 91mobiles also stated that the company is working on a smart TV for the Indian market and will be unveiled this year itself. Considering that we’ve heard very little about the Realme TV, it could also be launched alongside smartphones.