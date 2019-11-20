Realme 5s launched in India with 48MP quad-cameras starting at Rs 9,999

Alongside the Realme X2 Pro, the company also announced the Realme 5s. Realme 5s is the successor to the Realme 5 which was launched earlier this year. The phone features an upgraded 48MP quad-camera setup and comes in a new Crystal Red colour. The other two colours the 5s is being offered in are Crystal Blue and Purple.

The 5s is looking to compete with the Redmi Note 8 which is one of the best budget phones available in the market right now.

Realme 5s specifications

Realme 5s features a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 700 pixels) resolution LCD screen and a waterdrop notch. This gives the display a 20:9 aspect ratio and an 82.7% screen-to-body ratio. The screen is topped with Gorilla Glass 3+ for additional protection against drops.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor with an octa-core processor and Adreno 610 GPU. This is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage options. The phone also supports expandable storage with support for upto 256GB microSD card.

Realme 5s has a 48MP camera which has been upgraded from a 12MP one on the Realme 5. The 48MP primary camera uses a Samsung GM1 sensor followed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 13MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The phone has a 5,000mAh battery and has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Realme 5s is priced starting at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM variant with 128GB storage. The first sale is on November 29 on Flipkart and Realme India store.