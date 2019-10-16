Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series launched in India starting at Rs 9,999

Xiaomi has announced its Redmi Note 8 series in India. The Note 8 and Note 8 Pro follows the Note 7 series which was announced earlier this year. Xiaomi also revealed that it has sold over 20 million Redmi Note 7 and close to 100 million Redmi Note phones till now.



The new phones come with an all-new design, 64MP quad-camera setup, a new MediaTek Helio processor and Amazon Alexa support out-of-the-box. Here's everything you need to know about the new phones.

Price and Availability

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 starts at Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The second variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB is priced at Rs 12,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro starts at Rs 14,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, followed by a 128GB storage model priced at Rs 15,999. The maxed-out Note 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and128GB sells at Rs 17,999.

Both the phones will be available starting October 21 from noon across Amazon India, Mi Home, and Mi India Store. It will be available at major retail outlets in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro specifications

The Redmi Note 8 Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolution display. The screen has a waterdrop notch on top and a 4.2mm bottom bezel, which gives the phone a 91.4% screen to body ratio.

The screen also supports HDR Playback, which is a first in the Redmi Note series. The phone is covered in Gorilla Glass 5, both front and back for added protection against regular wear and tear.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor, which has been crafted, especially for gamers. The graphics performance is handled by Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It is paired with 6GB/8GB RAM with 64GB/128GB storage options. Also, the phone also comes with a dedicated microSD card. It runs on MIUI 11, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The quad-camera setup consists of a primary 64MP camera that uses Samsung's GW1 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view, and two 2MP sensors where one uses a macro sensor while the other is a depth sensor.

On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera housed within the waterdrop notch. And, the fingerprint sensor is positioned below the camera module on the back.

Redmi Note 8 comes fitted with a 4,5000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging with the adapter provided in the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 specifications

The regular Redmi Note 8 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ screen which is topped with a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset with an octa-core CPU and Adreno 610 GPU. This is paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB storage with an option to expand it via microSD card.

Like the Pro variant, this one too gets a dedicated microSD card slot as opposed to a hybrid one.

The quad-camera setup on the Redmi Note 8 consists of a primary 48MP sensor with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there's a 13MP sensor for selfies.

Redmi Note 8 has a 4,000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging with in-the-box adapter.