How to get an R-Pass invite to buy the Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro was announced earlier today and is the company's first flagship phone. However, it won't be readily available to purchase, at least at first. The phone has a "special" invite based system, which will allow only a few buyers to get their hands on the phone before anyone else.

So anyone interested to buy the Realme X2 Pro must have an R-Pass, which will be redeemable on the day the phone goes on its first sale. The R-Pass is cited as a "purchase privilege that ensures you to buy hot sale realme products. It is designed for realme fans' continuous support."

Realme fans will need to have an R-Pass ready for the first Early Access sale of the X2 Pro, which is scheduled for November 26 on Flipkart and Realme India website. Here's how to get an R-Pass so that you can get the Realme X2 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro: How to get R-Pass for Early Access sale

Realme Mobiles and Flipkart are currently offering an R-Pass for Early Access sale which kicks off from November 26. You can click on the link below to get to the Realme India website where the R-Pass is up for grabs.

The R-Pass is valid from November 26, 12:00 noon to November 27, 11:59 PM IST. That gives all you Realme fans a 36-hour window to buy the Realme X2 Pro.

You can go to the Realme R-Pass invite page here.

On Flipkart, the R-Pass can only be collected from the mobile app. So if you're looking to grab a Realme X2 Pro, you need to install the Flipkart app from the Play Store.

You can then click on the link below which will take you to the Early Access Sale invite page where users need to register their interest for the phone to get invited to the first sale.

Flipkart will notify all the participants of the Early Access sale on November 26 at noon. Buyers can then proceed to choose a mode of payment and place an order.

You can visit the Flipkart Early Access invite page here.

Realme hasn't revealed any plans to put Realme X2 Pro on an open-sale yet. However, we hope the invite system doesn't stretch too far into 2020.