Realme XT 730G could launch in India before December 20

Originally teased in September, the Realme XT 730G was supposed to launch in India in December. Now, a new report states that the phone will land before December 20, and will be more affordable than previously expected.

The Realme XT 730G got a “one more thing” mention at the end of the Realme XT launch keynote in September and was teased to be joined by other “surprises” in December. It was supposed to be the Redmi K20 competitor, building upon the already impressive Realme XT.

We are not done yet! We have more surprises coming up for you this December! Stay tuned for realme XT 730G! pic.twitter.com/HGyJ5GQwcFSeptember 13, 2019

The official launch date is yet to be confirmed, but a report from 91mobiles states that the Realme XT 730G edition will be launched in India before December 20. Furthermore, it also mentions a starting price of around Rs 17,000 (for the 4+64GB base variant). The same event will also see the unveiling of the Realme wireless buds which were teased last month.

As the name suggests, the Realme XT 730G will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset, with a minimum of 4GB of RAM. The front will sport a notched 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

As for cameras, we expect a similar 64MP quad-camera setup, consisting of a 64MP primary camera, followed by an 8MP ultrawide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor. There’s a small chance that we get a telephoto lens instead of a macro sensor too.

The Realme XT 730G will house a 4,000mAh battery and will support 30W VOOC Flash Charging over USB Type-C. The rest of the specifications will be very similar to the Realme XT. We could see it run on ColorOS 7 out-of-the-box.

(Image credit: Realme)

Not much is known about the Realme wireless “AirPods” except that they will have a design very similar to Apple’s. The same report says that it will come in white and black colours, besides a yellow hue.

We'll know more are we near the purported launch date which is expected to be around December 20.