Realme X2 to launch in India on December 17, Star Wars Edition to tag along

The Realme XT 730G will be coming to India on December 17, albeit with a new name, and a special Star Wars Edition will be tagging along.

The Realme XT 730G was teased back in September as a beefier sibling of the XT with improved internals. A launch date for December was set, which eventually ended up being December 17. The Flipkart product page is up too, which reveals a slightly different story — the phone will instead be called the Realme X2.

The change in name is very welcome, as XT 730G would’ve been unnecessarily long and confusing to the average user, especially in comparison to the existing Realme smartphones. Moreover, it will create the positioning that this phone is closer to the flagship Reame X2 Pro which has been received very well.

(Image credit: Realme)

There's something for the Star War fans too

The launch also said to see the unveiling of an exclusive Star Wars Edition Realme X2, which brings a new neon-ish purple to pink gradient along with the emblem and lightsabers on the bottom. We also expect a special theme on the phone that will add design cues from the franchise.

On the inside, the Realme X2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 730G chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The special edition is likely to be the highest-specced variant. On the front, it will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The battery will be rated at 4,000mAh with support for 30W VOOC Flash Charging over USB Type-C.

Photography will be a big part of the Realme X2, too, with a 64MP quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 image sensor), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP macro lens and a depth sensor. A 32MP front camera will handle selfies.

The Realme X2 launch event will also see the unveiling of the Realme Buds Air, which are the company’s first truly wireless earphones. They are also teasing a “few more surprises” to be expected at the event.