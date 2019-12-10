OnePlus working on truly wireless earbuds that rival AirPods: Report

OnePlus could be developing its first truly wireless earbuds that will go up against the likes of Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds, and the upcoming Realme Buds Air. The leak comes from the twitter handle of Max J., who is best known for his on-spot Samsung leaks.

The tweet was accompanied by a "concept image," which says, "Listen without cords in your way" flanked by the words "Relax," "Workout," "Call," and "Learn." Apart from this image, which doesn't showcase a particular design and is just a bunch of words on a white background, we currently have no information if OnePlus is indeed working on a truly wireless earphone.

That said, it's not surprising to see rumors about a possible OnePlus Bullets truly wireless earbuds floating around as that seems to be the step ahead for the company's audio lineup. We have the Bullets Wireless 2, which was announced earlier this year and is a reliable accessory to compliment your OnePlus phone. And so, it wouldn't be too ambitious to follow it up with a truly wireless successor.

What to expect?

OnePlus' wireless earphones use silicone ear tips and a metallic finish, so we expect the company to retain that part of the design. However, if they bring active noise cancellation to the table or not remains to be seen.

The price of the true wireless earbuds will also be subject to the availability of such features, which improve the audio listening experience. Currently, the Bullets Wireless 2 retail at Rs 5,990 and the truly wireless earbuds, if ever made official, will only go upwards from this price point.

In another news, OnePlus could also be looking to introduce a mid-range phone as renders of alleged OnePlus 8 Lite made to the Internet just days ago. OnePlus is expected to unveil its new lineup in the first half of 2020, but we'll have more information as we move closer to the official reveal.