RMX2185 aka Realme C11 gets BIS certification in India

The upcoming Realme C11 in Malaysia could make its way to India as well. And while it definitely is a case of when rather than if, it sure looks to be coming soon.

The new smartphone has hit India’s BIS certification according to the latest tip on Twitter. The listing, which was taken down shortly, seems to have gone live again. The model number listed is RMX2185 and this happens to be the Realme C11 as it already cleared Thailand’s NBTC a few days ago. The handset is also visible on Realme India's support page.

While we are not sure about the exact date of arrival in India, the device is already on the marketing posters in Malaysia with a new square-shaped camera cutout. Realme’s Facebook handle for the country has been teasing the smartphone for a while now.

(Image credit: BIS)

The launch date of Realme C11 in Malaysia is set for June 30 as per the official teaser . However, certain major specifications of the device are already out in the open. It will be the world’s first handset to be powered by Mediatek’s new Helio G35 SoC.

Realme has been marketing the Realme C11 to be a gaming-focused device with taglines like “Play more smoothly”. Another leak by the same tipster has given away that the device will sport a 6.5-inch display with a mini-drop notch.

Further, according to the tipster, the device will have a 13MP AI Dual camera at the back, a dedicated storage slot for expansion, and come in a 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant.

A 5,000mAh battery is expected to provide the backup which falls in line with the earlier leak of the device getting listed on China’s CQC platform.

Realme, after gaining a market share of more than 10% in India, is looking to expand its portfolio after the lockdown. The company’s CEO recently stated that a smartphone with new camera design could debut as early as next month

The Realme C11 will reportedly come in Grey and Green colour variants. As for the price, sadly we don’t have any info yet and will have to play the waiting game till the end of June.