Upcoming Realme C11 to be the first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G35

Realme is all set to add another budget device to its portfolio, with the launch of the Realme C11 in Malaysia. Here’s what we know about it.

The information comes from Lowyat , which states that Realme has started sending out media invites for the launch of the Realme C11 to Malaysian media. Along with a teaser image, a press note was added which confirmed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35. This chipset is yet to be officially announced but is expected to be a powerful mid-ranger, just like others in the Helio G series.

The image interestingly shows the camera module hidden with a gold leaf. We expect this to be a hint towards the new design language that Realme teased for an upcoming smartphone. The key difference will be a new camera layout, which will be a step away from the current vertical camera array that has been in use for quite some time. The back also seems to be textured as per the image, and will sport a vertical stripe across the body for aesthetics.

Some of the other specifications include a big 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. We hope to see it finally make the switch to USB Type-C this time.

The last phone under the C series globally was the Realme C3, which could mean that the naming scheme will be refreshed for the C11. Considering that Madhav Sheth did talk about an upcoming phone with a new camera design, we expect the Realme C11 to eventually be available in India too.

In the immediate future, Realme is expected to unveil the flagship Realme X3 series, a new 55-inch smart TV and soundbar, the Buds Q and even a wireless charger in India. Some of these will be announced this week on June 25, while the rest may get a separate event next month.