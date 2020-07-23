Realme V5 5G confirmed to be the company’s next smartphone series

Realme’s growing smartphone portfolio is about to have a new series soon. Starting with the Realme V5, it will bring the awaited design refresh that was teased a few months ago.

Realme has a pretty wide smartphone lineup in the markets it serves. While that has helped it grow and have offerings at each price point, the portfolio is undoubtedly starting to get a little confusing. Joining the fray will be a new series of smartphones, starting with the Realme V5.

(Image credit: Realme)

The phone’s moniker was revealed by Xu Qi, Realme’s CMO in its homecountry on Weibo . Some images of the phone were also shared but the launch date is yet to be mentioned. It will be the first smartphone to adopt the new design language that was recently talked about by Madhav Sheth.

For starters, it will have a big Realme logo plastered across the phone’s derrière in an unmissable way. This is a common design choice for luxury products, but it remains to be seen how well that translates on phones. The Realme V5 will have a grey-coloured glass back with an AG matte finish. This was achieved with by high precision machining to etch over 5,000 lines.

The front seems to have a 6.5-inch display with a hole-punch notch on the right side. Considering the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, we expect it to implement an LCD panel. No other specifications were shared except that it will also be 5G capable.

We can also see that it has a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary shooter, with the others expected to be ultra-wide, depth-sensing and macro cameras. These point towards the phone being a mid-ranger. Recent certifications suggest that it will have a 4,400mAh battery with support for 30W Dart charging.

We should hear more about the Realme V5 in the coming days. Considering that the Indian spokesperson also talked about the design refresh, we expect it to come to India in some capacity.