Realme 6i to launch on July 24 in India

The Realme 6i will launch in India this week. The company has started sending out invites for the launch event which is scheduled for July 24th launch.

The Realme 6i invite says about the performance and display, which will most likely be the UPS of the device. The launch event will be streamed online at 12:30 pm on July 24.

According to the previous report, the Realme 6i in India will be the rebranded version of Realme 6s that was announced recently alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom global launch in Europe. The device is confirmed to feature MediaTek Helio G90T SoC.

The Realme 6i will be the successor to the Realme 5i which is currently available in India for Rs 11,999. With the Realme 6i, the Realme 6 series family will be completed. Previously, the company had announced Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro in India.

Realme 6i Specifications

Since the device is expected to come out as the rebranded Realme 6s, here is what to expect from the Realme 6i in India. For starters, you get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the device comes with MediaTek G90T chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

On to the optics, there is a 48MP quad-camera array with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You get a 16MP selfie camera which houses inside the dew-drop notch.

The Realme 6s comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge via Type-C port. So, we can expect the Realme 6i also to pack in the same battery. Other key features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On paper, the device looks very similar to the Realme 6. The only major difference here will be the camera setup. Instead of 64MP quad-camera array, the Realme 6i is expected to feature a 48MP setup.

The 4+64GB model is priced at €199 in Europe, which is around Rs 16,500 in India. We expect the price of the device to be around Rs 15,000 when launched in India.