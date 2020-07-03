Realme 6i might launch in India next week

Realme launched the Realme 6i a couple of months ago in Myanmar and it was eventually launched in India as Narzo 10. As per a new report, Realme 6i will launch in India soon, which will be rebranded as the Realme 6s.

A report from OnPhones suggests that the Realme 6s will be launched in India as Realme 6i in India as early as next week. The information was picked from a smartphone retailer where the phone’s poster was already put up. Oddly enough, the shopkeeper apparently confirmed that the device will be available next week. The Realme 6s was announced recently alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom global launch in Europe.

The Realme 6i will be the successor to the Realme 5i which is currently available in India for Rs 11,999. So, we can expect the Realme 6i to be priced under Rs 15,000, at least for the base variant.

Realme 6i Specifications

Since the device is expected to come out as the rebranded Realme 6s, here is what to expect from the Realme 6i in India. For starters, you get a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, the device comes with MediaTek G90T chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB onboard storage.

On to the optics, there is a 48MP quad-camera array with a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, a 2MP portrait lens, and a 2MP macro lens. You get a 16MP selfie camera which houses inside the dew-drop notch.

The Realme 6s comes with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W flash charge via Type-C port. So, we can expect the Realme 6i also to pack in the same battery. Other key features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price

The 4+64GB model is priced at €199 in Europe, which is around Rs 16,500 in India. We expect the price of the device to be around Rs 15,000 when launched in India.